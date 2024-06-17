Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) Aboard USS Tripoli

240611-N-KX492-1147



Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John B. Mustin speaks during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 11, 2024. NERE recognizes civilian employers who provide outstanding support to Reserve Sailors in their organizations. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist apprentice Paul LeClair)

