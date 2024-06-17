240611-N-KX492-1147
Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John B. Mustin speaks during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), June 11, 2024. NERE recognizes civilian employers who provide outstanding support to Reserve Sailors in their organizations. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8481677
|VIRIN:
|240611-N-KX492-1147
|Resolution:
|1519x2279
|Size:
|339.23 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT