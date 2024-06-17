Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 3 of 5]

    Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) Aboard USS Tripoli

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    240611-N-KX492-1042

    Capt. Gary A. Harrington, the commanding officer aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), left, gives Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John B. Mustin a tour of the flight deck during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE), June 11, 2024. NERE recognizes civilian employers who provide outstanding support to Reserve Sailors in their organizations. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist apprentice Paul LeClair)

