240611-N-KX492-1019
Chief of Navy Reserve, Vice Adm. John B. Mustin,arrives aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), during a Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE), June 11, 2024. NERE recognizes civilian employers who provide outstanding support to Reserve Sailors in their organizations. Tripoli is an America-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist apprentice Paul LeClair)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 14:41
|Photo ID:
|8481680
|VIRIN:
|240611-N-KX492-1019
|Resolution:
|3667x2445
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Employer Recognition Event (NERE) Aboard USS Tripoli [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT