3rd Infantry Division 2024 Salute to Summer Division Run

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. Salute to Summer events such as the Division Run, Marne Tattoo, Golf scramble, flag football and concert provide a way to extend gratitude to our Families and community, for their unwavering support of our Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

