Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. These events allow Soldiers to unwind and focus on bonds with their Families and show our commitment to the community through rigorous training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 10:05
|Photo ID:
|8481008
|VIRIN:
|240617-A-XI851-3123
|Resolution:
|5170x3447
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2024 Salute to Summer Division Run [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
