    3rd Infantry Division 2024 Salute to Summer Division Run [Image 6 of 7]

    3rd Infantry Division 2024 Salute to Summer Division Run

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2024

    Photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division listen to a speech after a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The event served to build cohesive teams by providing morale and support for Soldiers seeking to be involved in activities held on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8481010
    VIRIN: 240617-A-XI851-3545
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd Infantry Division 2024 Salute to Summer Division Run [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Rebeca Soria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd Infantry Division
    3rd ID
    Division Run
    Rock of the Marne
    Salute to Summer

