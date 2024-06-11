3rd Infantry Division 2024 Salute to Summer Division Run

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a division run to kick off Salute to Summer at Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 17, 2024. The event served to build cohesive teams by providing morale and support for Soldiers seeking to be involved in activities held on the installation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rebeca Soria)
