420th Munitions Squadron change of command

U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, 422nd Air Base Group commander, left, Maj. Marques L. Reyes, 420th Munitions Squadron commander, center, and Maj. Preston G. Smith, 420th Munitions Squadron outgoing commander, right, sing the U.S. Air Force Song during a change of command ceremony on RAF Welford, England, June 14, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

