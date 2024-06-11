Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    420th Munitions Squadron change of command [Image 7 of 8]

    420th Munitions Squadron change of command

    RAF WELFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Airman Adam Enbal 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Marques L. Reyes, 420th Munitions Squadron incoming commander, gives a speech during a change of command ceremony on RAF Welford, England, June 14, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 06:26
    Photo ID: 8480557
    VIRIN: 240614-F-QN763-1117
    Resolution: 5821x3873
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: RAF WELFORD, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 420th Munitions Squadron change of command [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command
    420th Munitions Squadron change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    420th Munitions Squadron
    420 MUNS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT