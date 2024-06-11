Mick J. Wooldridge, a trumpet player from the Watership Brass band plays the United Kingdom National Anthem during the 420th Munitions Squadron change of command ceremony at RAF Welford, England, June 14, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 06:26 Photo ID: 8480552 VIRIN: 240614-F-QN763-1008 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 6.45 MB Location: RAF WELFORD, GB Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 420th Munitions Squadron change of command [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.