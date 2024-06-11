U.S. Air Force Col. Ricardo M. Diaz, left, 422nd Air Base Group commander, receives the guidon from Maj. Preston G. Smith, right, 420th Munitions Squadron outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony on RAF Welford, England, June 14, 2024. The ceremony formally recognizes the transfer of the unit's responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Adam Enbal)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.17.2024 06:26
|Photo ID:
|8480554
|VIRIN:
|240614-F-QN763-1111
|Resolution:
|4805x3197
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|RAF WELFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 420th Munitions Squadron change of command [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Adam Enbal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
