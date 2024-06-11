Theodore Roosevelt VERTREPs with Wally Schirra

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2024) The Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8) sails alongside the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a replenishment-at-sea, June 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Crawford)

