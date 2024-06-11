Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TR Conducts Flight Ops [Image 6 of 10]

    TR Conducts Flight Ops

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Crawford 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) U.S. Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 05:24
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TR Conducts Flight Ops [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

