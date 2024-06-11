PHILIPPINE SEA (June 14, 2024) U.S. Sailors perform maintenance on an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 154, on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), June 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher J. Crawford)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 05:24 Photo ID: 8480526 VIRIN: 240614-N-WG572-1106 Resolution: 4834x3223 Size: 956.15 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TR Conducts Flight Ops [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Christopher Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.