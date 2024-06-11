Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Theodore Roosevelt VERTREPs with Wally Schirra [Image 8 of 10]

    Theodore Roosevelt VERTREPs with Wally Schirra

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Julian Mata 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 15, 2024) An AS-332 Super Puma, assigned to the Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Wally Schirra (T-AKE 8), delivers supplies to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a vertical replenishment, June 15, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Nine, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Mata)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 05:24
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, Theodore Roosevelt VERTREPs with Wally Schirra [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Julian Mata, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    operations
    7th Fleet
    carrier
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet
    CSG 9

