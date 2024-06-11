U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own," participate in Twilight Tattoo in celebration of the 249th Birthday of the U.S. Army at Summerall Field, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va., June 12, 2024. The event, hosted by Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine E. Wormuth, Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army Gen. Randy A. George, and co-hosted by Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael R. Weimer, commemorates the Army’s legacy, built over 249 years on the dedication, courage, and heroism of every American Soldier who have answered the call since the Army’s founding in 1775, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joseph Martin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.15.2024 15:40 Photo ID: 8478777 VIRIN: 240615-A-JM103-3409 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 4 MB Location: FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Birthday Festival [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.