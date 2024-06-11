U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform at the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc Joseph Martin)

