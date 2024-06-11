Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Birthday Festival [Image 3 of 5]

    Army Birthday Festival

    FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Spc. Joseph Martin 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Commander-in-Chief’s Guard, 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) perform at the Army Birthday Festival at the National Museum of the United States Army, Fort Belvoir, Va., June 15, 2024. The event commemorated the legacy the U.S. Army, established June 14, 1775, and celebrates 249 years of Soldiers turning obstacles into possibilities, “Honoring the Past and Defending the Future.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc Joseph Martin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8478774
    VIRIN: 240615-A-JM103-3407
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: FT. BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Birthday Festival [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Joseph Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Birthday Festival
    Army Birthday Festival
    Army Birthday Festival
    Army Birthday Festival
    Army Birthday Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ABD249

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT