Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4

CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from HSC 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, take a break from the Warfighter 24-04 exercise to present awards to soldiers at Camp Atterbury on June 14, 2024. Squad leader, Sgt. Joshua Riley, a signal support systems specialist, and Spc. John Chambers, a network communication system specialist with the 149th Signal Company, was awarded for their exceptional efforts during the Warfighter, this year's annual training mission. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness.
06.13.2024
06.15.2024
|8478621
|240614-Z-OX664-1074
|1024x655
|611.18 KB
CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
|3
|0
