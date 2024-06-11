Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4 [Image 11 of 13]

    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4

    CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from HSC 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, take a break from the Warfighter 24-04 exercise to present awards to soldiers at Camp Atterbury on June 14, 2024. Squad leader, Sgt. Joshua Riley, a signal support systems specialist, and Spc. John Chambers, a network communication system specialist with the 149th Signal Company, was awarded for their exceptional efforts during the Warfighter, this year's annual training mission. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 12:36
    Photo ID: 8478619
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-OX664-1072
    Resolution: 1024x683
    Size: 771.1 KB
    Location: CAMP ATTERBURY, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4 [Image 13 of 13], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky Army National Guard Participate in Multi-State Warfighter 2024
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4
    Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    Camp Atterbury
    National Guard
    Commander Coin
    149th MEB
    149th Signal Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT