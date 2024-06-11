Kentucky’s 149th Signal Company Soldiers Awarded during Warfighter 24-4

CAMP ATTERBURY, In. – The command team from HSC 149th MEB, Col. Brandye Williams, and Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Lester, take a break from the Warfighter 24-04 exercise to present awards to soldiers at Camp Atterbury on June 14, 2024. Squad leader, Sgt. Joshua Riley, a signal support systems specialist, and Spc. John Chambers, a network communication system specialist with the 149th Signal Company, was awarded for their exceptional efforts during the Warfighter, this year's annual training mission. Warfighter 24-4 is a multi-state exercise conducted by the Army National Guard to test and train for battle readiness.

