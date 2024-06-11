Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training [Image 17 of 17]

    MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angelina Guzman, an administrative and training chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines apply a head wrap on simulated casualty for a tactical combat casualty care class during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases: care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures; TCCC training enhances the life-saving capabilities of military medical personnel and builds upon techniques and strategies for providing trauma care on the battlefield. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 08:24
    Photo ID: 8478395
    VIRIN: 240612-M-RM446-2677
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.24 MB
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    TCCC
    Marines
    PMC
    MASA
    IMEFSummerSeries
    MAD-13

