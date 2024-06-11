MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Angelina Guzman, an administrative and training chief with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Philippine Marines apply a head wrap on simulated casualty for a tactical combat casualty care class during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases: care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures; TCCC training enhances the life-saving capabilities of military medical personnel and builds upon techniques and strategies for providing trauma care on the battlefield. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

