MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Caleb Stevens, a corpsman with Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to give a blood transfusion to simulated casualty Cpl. Brandon Rhoads, an expeditionary firefighting and rescue specialist with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 371, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd MAW, for a Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration class during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. Valkyrie whole blood transfusions provide the life-saving medical capabilities of U.S. Navy doctors and corpsmen and trained Marines, to small units that suffer casualties but aren’t near higher-echelon trauma care equipped with larger blood and plasma supplies. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

