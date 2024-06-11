A Philippine Marine checks for breathing on a simulated casualty for a tactical combat casualty care class during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases: care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures; TCCC training enhances the life-saving capabilities of military medical personnel and builds upon techniques and strategies for providing trauma care on the battlefield. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 08:26
|Photo ID:
|8478386
|VIRIN:
|240612-M-RM446-2500
|Resolution:
|5034x7547
|Size:
|8.84 MB
|Location:
|FORT BONIFACIO, PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training [Image 17 of 17], by LCpl Jennifer Sanchez, identified by DVIDS
