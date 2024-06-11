Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training [Image 14 of 17]

    MAG-13 and Philippine service members conduct Valkyrie blood transfusion demonstration and TCCC training

    FORT BONIFACIO, PHILIPPINES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marines and Sailors and Philippine Marines conduct a tactical combat casualty care class during Marine Aviation Support Activity 24 at Fort Bonifacio, Manila, Philippines, June 12, 2024. TCCC courses cover three phases: care under fire, tactical field care, and casualty evacuation procedures; TCCC training enhances the life-saving capabilities of military medical personnel and builds upon techniques and strategies for providing trauma care on the battlefield. MASA is an annual Philippine-U.S. military exercise focused on mutual defense, strengthening relationships, and rehearsing emerging aviation concepts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jennifer Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Location: FORT BONIFACIO, PH
    TCCC
    Marines
    PMC
    MASA
    IMEFSummerSeries
    MAD-13

