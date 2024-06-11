Civilian leaders from several military commands cuts the ribbon, signaling the official completion of the Digital Test and Training Range, or DTTR, during a May 16 ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. The Los Angeles District constructed the DTTR facility, which will house state-of-the-art simulators in a multi-level security environment to support developmental testing of multiple aircraft platforms. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:38 Photo ID: 8477917 VIRIN: 240516-A-RY318-1003 Resolution: 4540x3027 Size: 2.18 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.