    Color Guard [Image 4 of 4]

    Color Guard

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    The U.S. Air Force Color Guard exits after the National Anthem is played during the Digital Test and Training Range ribbon-cutting ceremony May 16 at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:38
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Color Guard [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Construction Complete
    Leaders
    Major General Evan C. Dertien
    Color Guard

    Leaders celebrate virtual training facility completion at Nellis

    USACE
    Nellis Air Force Base
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Military construction
    Los Angeles District
    Digital Test and Training Range
    445th Test Squadron

