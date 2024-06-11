The U.S. Air Force Color Guard exits after the National Anthem is played during the Digital Test and Training Range ribbon-cutting ceremony May 16 at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 21:38
|Photo ID:
|8477919
|VIRIN:
|240516-A-RY318-1006
|Resolution:
|4712x3142
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Color Guard [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders celebrate virtual training facility completion at Nellis
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT