    Construction Complete [Image 1 of 4]

    Construction Complete

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Robert DeDeaux 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District leaders pose for a photo following the Digital Test and Training Range ribbon-cutting ceremony May 16 at Nellis Air Force Base near Las Vegas. From left to right, are Shaun Frost, chief of the LA District’s Construction Division; Justin Gay, LA District deputy engineer; and John Oshima, chief of the LA District’s Military Construction Division. (Photo by Robert DeDeaux, USACE Los Angeles District Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 21:38
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Construction Complete [Image 4 of 4], by Robert DeDeaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leaders celebrate virtual training facility completion at Nellis

    TAGS

    USACE
    Nellis Air Force Base
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    Military construction
    Los Angeles District
    Digital Test and Training Range
    445th Test Squadron

