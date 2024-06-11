New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York State Vietnam War Commemorative Medal to Raymond Manley, a retired first sergeant who served during the Vietnam War as an aircraft crew chief and who works as a civilian employee for the New York National Guard, during Army Birthday celebrations held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on June 14, 2024. The New York State Legislature recently enacted legislation to honor New York’s Vietnam Veterans with this new commemorative medal.( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

