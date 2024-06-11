Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement [Image 3 of 3]

    New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    New York National Guard

    Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the New York State Vietnam War Commemorative Medal to Raymond Manley, a retired first sergeant who served during the Vietnam War as an aircraft crew chief and who works as a civilian employee for the New York National Guard, during Army Birthday celebrations held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on June 14, 2024. The New York State Legislature recently enacted legislation to honor New York’s Vietnam Veterans with this new commemorative medal.( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard marks Army Birthday, colonel's retirement

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    New York

    TAGS

    Vietnam
    retirement
    Army Birthday
    NYNG

