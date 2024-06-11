Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement [Image 2 of 3]

    New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard Col. Richard Goldenberg, left, joins Pvt. Charles Adams, in cutting the Army birthday cake during a June 14, 2024 Army Birthday ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York to mark the Army's 249th birthday. Adams, who just turned 18 represented the future of the Army, while Goldenberg, who is 59, represented the history and traditions of the service. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 16:01
    Photo ID: 8477165
    VIRIN: 240614-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 5486x4480
    Size: 5.06 MB
    Location: LATHAM, NEW YORK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement [Image 3 of 3], by William Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard marks Army Birthday, colonel's retirement

    New York

    Vietnam
    retirement
    Army Birthday
    NYNG

