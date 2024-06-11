New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement

New York Army National Guard Col. Richard Goldenberg, left, joins Pvt. Charles Adams, in cutting the Army birthday cake during a June 14, 2024 Army Birthday ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York to mark the Army's 249th birthday. Adams, who just turned 18 represented the future of the Army, while Goldenberg, who is 59, represented the history and traditions of the service. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

