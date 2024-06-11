Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard marks Army Birthday and retirement [Image 1 of 3]

    LATHAM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Photo by William Albrecht 

    New York National Guard

    Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, presents the Legion of Merit to Col. Richard Goldenberg, a Schuylerville, New York resident, during his retirement ceremony conducted on June 14, 2024 at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York on June 14, 2024. The ceremony for Goldenberg, who retired after 36 years of service, was held in conjunction with the New York National Guard's Army Birthday commemoration. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht)

