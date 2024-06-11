NY National Guard marks Army Birthday, colonel's retirement

Photo By William Albrecht | New York Army National Guard Col. Richard Goldenberg, left, joins Pvt. Charles Adams,...... read more read more Photo By William Albrecht | New York Army National Guard Col. Richard Goldenberg, left, joins Pvt. Charles Adams, in cutting the Army birthday cake during a June 14, 2024 Army Birthday ceremony held at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York to mark the Army's 249th birthday. Adams, who just turned 18 represented the future of the Army, while Goldenberg, who is 59, represented the history and traditions of the service. ( U.S. Army National Guard photo by William Albrecht) see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, New York--A colonel with 36 years of service, and a private who hasn't been to basic training yet, teamed up to mark the Army's 249th year during a Friday, June 14 ceremony at New York National Guard headquarters in Latham, New York



Fifty-nine-year old Col. Richard Goldenberg, the New York National Guard's public affairs officer, joined Pvt. Charles Adams, an 18 year old who enlisted to be a wheeled vehicle mechanic, in cutting an Army birthday cake to mark the day.



The Army traces its history to June 14, 1775. On that day the Second Continental Congress voted to adopt a collection of New England militia troops besieging British forces in Boston as an American Army.



Adams, as the youngest Soldier present, represented the future of the Army. Goldenberg, one of the oldest Soldiers in the room, represented the history and traditions of the Army.



The two used a cavalry saber to cut the cake, which was donated by the Association of the United States Army.



Goldenberg, a Schuylerville resident, and Iraq War veteran joined the Army in 1986 and served as an Army aviator in the 7th Infantry and 10th Mountain Division's, before transferring to the Army National Guard in 1998.



Adams, who is assigned to E Company of the 427th Support Battalion, will be graduating from Spencerport High School in a few weeks, and reporting for basic training in August.



"I'm guessing nobody really likes the distinction of being the oldest Soldier, "Goldenberg said.



"But standing with the next generation of Soldiers is a great reminder of our Army's continuity," he added.



Adams said it was an honor to be part of the ceremony.



He joined the Army National Guard to serve his country and wants to do his best as a Soldier, he said.



This year's observation was unusual because it included the recognition of a long time New York National Guard civilian employee for his service during the Vietnam War, and Goldenberg's retirement ceremony.



Raymond Manley, a retired Army National Guard master sergeant, Malta resident and National Guard civilian employee, was awarded the newly created New York State Vietnam War Commemorative Medal.



The New York State Legislature recently enacted legislation to honor New York's Vietnam Veterans with this new commemorative medal, which was created and is being distributed to eligible veterans by the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.



Manley was a draftee Soldier who served in Vietnam as a Specialist 5 crew chief on board UH-1 Huey helicopters. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with the V device for valor, and an Air Medal with the valor device for rescuing two aircrews that had been forced down by enemy action.



"It feels good to have some recognition," Manley said. "Most Vietnam vets I know, we kind of keep to ourselves and only discuss our actions in small groups, or one on one."



Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, praised Goldenberg and Manley for their service, and Adams for his decision to join the Army National Guard.



"Today we are recognizing service to our state and nation dating from the Vietnam War to the present," Shields said. "And Pvt. Adams represents our future."



Goldenberg who has served as the New York National Guard Public Affairs Officer since 2012, retired after 36 years of service as an officer. During the ceremony he was awarded the Legion of Merit and the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal.



"Thirty-six years of military service says volumes about you and your dedication," Shields told Goldenberg. "You've had a great career," he added.



In his remarks, Goldenberg thanked his family and his fellow Soldiers for their support over the years.



"The one thing that stays with me, is the Army is now about things, not vehicles or weapons, but people," he said.



"I've worn five different uniforms, flown five different helicopters, and kept up with changes in weapons and doctrine," he said.



"But some things remain the same, leadership, teamwork, and a commitment to service for our Soldiers. That's what makes the Army great," Goldenberg said.



Goldenberg was commissioned in 1988 as an aviation officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps Program at Northeastern University in Boston.



While assigned to the 75th Infantry Division and 10th Mountain Division he served as an aeroscout platoon leader, flight operations officer, assistant operations officer, personnel officer, and reconnaissance troop commander.



While assigned to the 10th Mountain Division he served as the force modernization officer for the fielding of the OH-58D Kiowa Warrior.



In January 1998, Goldenberg joined the New York National Guard and became the 42nd Infantry Division's public affairs officer.



In that role, and as a full-time employee in the New York National Guard public affairs office, he coordinated press coverage for ice storms, snowstorms, and the New York National Guard response to the World Trade Center.



In 2004 he deployed to Iraq as the public affairs officer for Task Force Liberty, a 23,000- Soldier force in four Iraqi provinces.



As the New York National Guard Public Affairs Officer, he has been part of the response to Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-22. During that response, he served as the public affairs officer for the Dual Status Commander in New York City.



He is an honor graduate of the Defense Information School Public Affairs Qualification Course and the Joint Senior Public Affairs Officer Course.



His awards include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the New York State Defense of Liberty Medal with World Trade Center Device, the New York State Physical Fitness Excellence Ribbon, the Army Aviator Badge, Parachutist Badge, and the Air Assault Badge.



He and his wife Kelly live in Schuylerville, New York. They have three adult children: son Samuel, a 1st lieutenant in the New York Army National Guard, and daughters Alexa and Delaney.