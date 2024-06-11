Department of Defense (DoD)-sponsored STARBASE Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math summer program students explore a UH-1N Iroquois during a helicopter static display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The program's goal is to develop a highly educated and skilled American workforce that can meet the advanced technological requirements of the DoD.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8477114
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-UV792-1040
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.22 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
5th Graders Tour Minot AFB During Summer STEM Program
