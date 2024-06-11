5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program

Department of Defense (DoD)-sponsored STARBASE Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math summer program students explore a UH-1N Iroquois during a helicopter static display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The program's goal is to develop a highly educated and skilled American workforce that can meet the advanced technological requirements of the DoD.

