    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB During Summer STEM Program [Image 1 of 5]

    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB During Summer STEM Program

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Department of Defense (DoD)-sponsored STARBASE Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math summer program students sit in a UH-1N Iroquois during a helicopter static display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The program's goal is to develop a highly educated and skilled American workforce that can meet the advanced technological requirements of the DoD.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:59
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
