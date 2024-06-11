U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Young, 54th Helicopter Squadron special mission aviator and Department of Defense sponsored- STARBASE Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) tour leader, answers questions during a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The students took part in hands-on activities in STEM with a military focus to explore careers and observe real-world applications.
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 15:59
|Photo ID:
|8477103
|VIRIN:
|240610-F-UV792-1191
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
5th Graders Tour Minot AFB During Summer STEM Program
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT