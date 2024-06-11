Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program [Image 2 of 5]

    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Young, 54th Helicopter Squadron special mission aviator and Department of Defense sponsored- STARBASE Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) tour leader, answers questions during a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The students took part in hands-on activities in STEM with a military focus to explore careers and observe real-world applications.

    This work, 5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB During Summer STEM Program

    Minot
    STARBASE
    STARBASE Academy
    STARBASE Minot

