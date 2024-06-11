U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Young, 54th Helicopter Squadron special mission aviator and Department of Defense sponsored- STARBASE Science, Technology, Engineering, & Math (STEM) tour leader, answers questions during a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The students took part in hands-on activities in STEM with a military focus to explore careers and observe real-world applications.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:59 Photo ID: 8477103 VIRIN: 240610-F-UV792-1191 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.31 MB Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.