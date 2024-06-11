Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program [Image 4 of 5]

    5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2024

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Laker, 54th Helicopter Squadron evaluator flight engineer, answers questions during a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter static display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The tour was held in support of the STARBASE Program, which supplied students with 25 hours of enriching experiences at more than 80 Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Army, National Guard, Navy, and Space Force bases across the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

    Date Taken: 06.10.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:59
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Minot
    STARBASE
    STARBASE Academy
    STARBASE Minot

