5th Graders Tour Minot AFB during Summer STEM Program

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jesse Laker, 54th Helicopter Squadron evaluator flight engineer, answers questions during a UH-1N Iroquois helicopter static display tour at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 10, 2024. The tour was held in support of the STARBASE Program, which supplied students with 25 hours of enriching experiences at more than 80 Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Army, National Guard, Navy, and Space Force bases across the United States, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

