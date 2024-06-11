U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District employees attend a town hall June 12 at the district’s main office in Los Angeles. The event gave employees a platform to ask questions and provide feedback directly to higher ups. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2024 18:27
|Photo ID:
|8474115
|VIRIN:
|061224-A-IT851-1018
|Resolution:
|3406x2262
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE LA District hosts town hall, discusses priorities, recognizes employees [Image 4 of 4], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE LA District hosts town hall, discusses priorities, recognizes employees
