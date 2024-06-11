USACE LA District hosts town hall, discusses priorities, recognizes employees

Photo By Areca Wilson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District employees attend a town hall June 12...... read more read more Photo By Areca Wilson | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District employees attend a town hall June 12 at the district’s main office in Los Angeles. The event gave employees a platform to ask questions and provide feedback directly to higher ups. (Photo by Areca T. Wilson, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

LOS ANGELES—U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District leadership hosted a town hall June 12 at the district’s main office.



The event provided leadership the opportunity to communicate priorities, highlight recent wins and recognize employees. It also gave employees a platform to ask questions and provide feedback directly to higher ups.



“It’s been four months since we did this, so much has happened … thanks for everything you’re doing for the district and really for the communities,” said Col. Andrew Baker, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ LA District. “We get to provide this great service to the American public, and I’m really proud to be a small part of that and to serve with you as we do that.”



During his remarks, Baker foot stomped the importance of safety. He also highlighted several recent events and current projects such the dredging and beach renourishments, which includes Encinitas Beach, Solana Beach, Surfside-Sunset and San Clemente; the Department of Veterans Affairs projects, which includes San Diego Medical Center’s Spinal Cord Injury and Community Living Center, Greater Los Angeles’ Critical Care Center and Long Beach Medical Center’s Mental Health Inpatient/Outpatient facilities and Community Living Center; and a central coast tour, which lasted four days and visited multiple sites.



“Being on the ground and talking to harbor managers, directors of public works, and those kinds of people, they really drove home how important our efforts are for them,” Baker commented about the central coast tour. “It really makes a huge difference for those communities, and they’re super happy with us. It really made me proud to be part of the team, so thanks for that.”



Prior to opening the floor to employees, Baker also presented Fiscal Year 2024 Second Quarterly Local Awards. Below are the recipients:



Kevin Inada Employee of the Quarter Award: Capt. Gregory Sacenti

Recognizes an employee who has demonstrated one or more of the following: The highest ideals of public service; a commitment to the USACE LA mission; extraordinary work ethic; creative and/or cost-conscious problem solving; leadership skills; and efforts contributing to taking LA District from good to great.



Mike Cogan Safety Employee of the Quarter Award: Walter Anthony Ocon

Recognizes an employee for their outstanding contributions in safety and occupational health promotion to the organization.



The Commanders Eagle Award: Luis Martinez-Rodriguez

Recognizes an employee who exemplifies LA District’s motto, “Building Strong and Taking Care of People!” through their efforts in “going the extra mile” in their dealings with customers, stakeholders and team members.



The Compass Award: Max Roseman

Recognizes coaches and mentors who essentially function as guides, providing experience-based advice to help show the way to other employees and help them navigate through unfamiliar terrain.



The Helping Hand for Other (H20) Award: Manya Singh and Thomas Luu

Recognizes employees who have volunteered their time to enhance the LA District community in some way.



The Outstanding Team Member Award: Hiliary Innerbichler

Recognizes outstanding team members’ contributions.



The Outstanding Team Award: Tres Rios, Arizona Ecosystem Res Project Delivery Team

Recognizes outstanding PDT’s model teamwork efforts to remind all employees of the importance of high functioning teams.



Team members:

- Christopher Stanton

- Claudia Garcia

- Gabrielle Dodson

- Jeannine Hogg

- Sasha Voight

- Timothy Rose

- Kate Connor

- Tiffany Bostwick

- Bob Phan

- Douglas Dahncke

- Juan Sandoval

- Naureen Hasib

- Stephanie Dang

- Mark Cooke

- Juan Zuniga

- Mylene Guron

- Erica Kemp-Weitzman