Col. Andrew Baker, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District commander, speaks with employees at the town hall June 12 at the district’s main office in Los Angeles. The event provided leadership the opportunity to communicate priorities, highlight recent wins and recognize employees.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:27 Photo ID: 8474114 VIRIN: 061224-A-IT851-1030 Resolution: 3376x2242 Size: 2.63 MB Location: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USACE LA District hosts town hall, discusses priorities, recognizes employees [Image 4 of 4], by Areca Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.