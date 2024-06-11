49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samantha Saltamachia, right, assumes command of the 49th Security Forces Squadron from U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Campbell, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 13, 2024. Saltamachia previously held the position of operations officer for the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Ircilik Air Base, Turkey. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

