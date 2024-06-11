U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon renders a final salute to 49th Security Forces Squadron members during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 13, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 16:56 Photo ID: 8473914 VIRIN: 240613-F-MF417-1032 Resolution: 6138x4092 Size: 3.37 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Michelle Ferrari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.