    49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 5]

    49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon renders a final salute to 49th Security Forces Squadron members during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 13, 2024. The change of command ceremony is an American military tradition that announces an incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

