    49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon,right, receives the Meritorious Service Medal from U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Campbell, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 13, 2024. Langdon distinguished himself as the 49th SFS commander in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

    COC
    Holloman
    49th SFS
    Security Forces
    Change of Command

