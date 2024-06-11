49th Security Forces Squadron change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Langdon, right, relinquishes command of the 49th Security Forces Squadron to U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Campbell, 49th Mission Support Group commander, during a change of command ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 13, 2024. Langdon distinguished himself as the 49th SFS commander in the performance of outstanding service to the U.S. Air Force and Holloman AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Michelle Ferrari)

