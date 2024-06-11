Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn

A Team Dover member and April Gohn marshal in a C-5M Super Galaxy piloted by U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Gohn, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, fini flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2024. Gohn served as the deputy commander of Dover AFB for two years. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight to signify a Permanent Change of Station or the end of their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Liberty Matthews)

