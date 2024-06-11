Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn

U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Gohn, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, conducts a preflight checklist before his fini flight on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2024. Gohn served as the deputy commander of Dover AFB for two years. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight to signify a Permanent Change of Station or the end of their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

