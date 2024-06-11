Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn [Image 8 of 9]

    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Gohn, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, is sprayed with water after his fini flight on a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2024. Gohn served as the deputy commander of Dover AFB for two years. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight to signify a Permanent Change of Station or the end of their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 12:07
    Photo ID: 8472792
    VIRIN: 240612-F-PU288-1565
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.84 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn
    Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    retirement
    Fini flight
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT