U.S. Air Force Col. Rusty Gohn, center, 436th Airlift Wing deputy commander, participates in a preflight brief before his fini flight at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 12, 2024. Gohn served as the deputy commander of Dover AFB for two years. A “fini flight” is an Air Force tradition where an Airman and their family celebrate their final flight to signify a Permanent Change of Station or the end of their military career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Amanda Jett)
This work, Fini farewell for Col. Rusty Gohn [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
