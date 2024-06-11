Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Manchester and USNS Big Horn conduct replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Manchester and USNS Big Horn conduct replenishment-at-sea

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.01.2024

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 2nd, 2024) - Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) connect a fuel line during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), June 2nd, 2024, in the South China Sea. Manchester, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Senior Chief Lowell Waddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:15
    Photo ID: 8471327
    VIRIN: 240602-N-NR876-1097
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.16 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Manchester and USNS Big Horn conduct replenishment-at-sea [Image 3 of 3], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    DESRON 7
    MSC Far East
    USS Manchester
    replenishment at sea (RAS)
    USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198)
    US. 7th Fleet

