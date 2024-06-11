USS Manchester and USNS Big Horn conduct replenishment-at-sea

SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 2nd, 2024) - Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Matthew Farrell observes evolutions as Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) conducts an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), June 2nd, 2024, in the South China Sea. Manchester, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Senior Chief Lowell Waddell)

Date Taken: 06.01.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA