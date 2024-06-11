USS Manchester and USNS Big Horn conduct replenishment-at-sea

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 2nd, 2024) - Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral...... read more read more Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | SOUTH CHINA SEA (June 2nd, 2024) - Sailors aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) connect a fuel line during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198), June 2nd, 2024, in the South China Sea. Manchester, part of Command, Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Command Senior Chief Lowell Waddell) see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA - The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) and Henry J. Kaiser class replenishment oiler USNS Big Horn (T-AO 198) conducted a refueling at sea, June 2, in the South China Sea.

“The U.S. Navy’s ability to refuel at sea is a key component to providing credible, sustained U.S. naval presence around the world, including critical regions like the South China Sea,” stated Cmdr. Matthew Farrell, Commanding Officer, USS Manchester.”



The evolution provided a valuable opportunity to conduct complex synchronized evolutions. The U.S. Navy has been regularly performing replenishments at sea since World War II to improve maritime readiness.



“It was great to build proficiency with the elite U.S. Combat Logistics Force in one of the region’s most important sea lanes,” continued Farrell. “The Manchester and Big Horn teams both displayed impressive skill and professionalism.”

Manchester, part of Commander, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, is on a rotational deployment operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and builds partnerships through training and exercises and military-to military engagements.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

