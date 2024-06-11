CSM Gonzalez and LTC Rodriguez pass the ceremonial blade to CSM Natal, symbolizing the transfer of responsibility and leadership during the CRG Change of Responsibility Ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico
This work, Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muñiz [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Jofenell RuizFebus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Caribbean Readiness Group Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major Rafael Natal-Muñiz
